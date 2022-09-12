UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.: The Minot Police Department reports its 9-1-1 lines and its administration phone lines both have been fully restored. Minot emergency calls now go through Minot Central Dispatch again.

____________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 9:16 a.m.: The Minot Police Department reports its administration phone lines have been restored, but 9-1-1 lines are still down. Minot emergency calls are still being routed through Williston’s dispatch and relayed from there.

For non-emergency needs, you can call 701-852-0111.

____________________________________________________________

Original story 8:27 a.m.:

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — 9-1-1 service through Minot’s Central Dispatch is currently down.

The Minot Police Department reports the service is currently experiencing a phone outage which is affecting other dispatch centers statewide.

“Vesta/Motorola Solutions and other statewide agencies are currently working toward full restoration of 9-1-1 Call Delivery services,” the department reports.

Minot 9-1-1 calls are currently being routed to Williston dispatch and relayed from there.

People with non-emergency needs are asked to call 701-818-5411, or use the following web link:

https://minotnd.citysourced.com/servicerequests/create