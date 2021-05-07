Minot AFB reduces health protection conditions to Alpha

Minot Air Force Base reduced their health protection conditions (HPCON) to Alpha on Friday.

HPCON’s are issued during public health emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, by the Department of Defense.

For example, if your community is in Delta, transmission is considered severe and the highest level of restrictions are in place, whereas 0 means routine, or to simply maintain your everyday actions to stop the spread of germs.

The change to Alpha, one step below 0, now means certain restrictions for airmen have been lessened.

The changes include:

No maximum capacity limits for indoor or outdoor events Physical distancing must still be maintained for indoor events

Bars are now permitted

No masks are required in the gym while working out

Restrictions still in place include:

Off base social distancing and mask use is required for active duty members when not eating or drinking

Physical distancing maintained to the maximum extent possible

