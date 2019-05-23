Minot AFB School Receives Threat

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible threat against a school on Minot’s Air Force Base.

They say this threat is similar to ones that have been received in other states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Authorities believe it stems from the same social media account as well.

The Sheriff’s Department says the information does not appear to be credible.

School and staff are aware of the incident and say that, “there does not appear to be any danger to the school, students, staff, Minot AFB, or the community at this time.”