Minot and Bismarck fighters joining task force team to battle Oregon fires

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More firefighters are packing up and joining 13 other North Dakota firefighters in Oregon.

Crews from Minot and Bismarck Fire Departments left Tuesday and will be gone until October 1st, fighting wildfires to our west.

The eight men stopped at the North Dakota Forest Service in Bismarck to pick up equipment that they’ll need.

They’ll join Williston, Fargo and Grand Forks as part of a task force that will help with structural assessment, post-fire, and 911 calls.

“We kind of look at it like it as an honor that they came to us and asked for our help and that we actually get to go out there and you know serve their communities and help them out,” Minot Fire Department Captain Casey Meadows said. “And we’re looking at it the same way — if we were to have something in our community they would do the same for us,” Meadows said.

The other three teams left for Oregon Monday and it’s possible that even more North Dakota firefighters will be mobilized in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Minot Girl's Swimming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sub shortage VOSOT

Broadway Const.

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Tip a Cop

Homecoming Changes

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss