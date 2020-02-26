Live Now
Minot apartment complex engulfed in flames

Breaking news this morning …

A large fire broke out and engulfed an apartment complex in downtown Minot early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews are battling the blaze at the complex near 2nd Street and 3rd. Avenue.

KX News contacted officials and they do not currently have any further information.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or the cause of the fire at this time.

KX News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

