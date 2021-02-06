Minot Association of Builders encouraging students to enter trade work through scholarship

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local organization is hoping to encourage area students to pursue careers in the building industry by offering the Dana Ebel Memorial scholarship.

The Minot Association of Builders is offering $500 to area seniors who are looking to pursue a career in areas like engineering or architecture.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, building jobs are expected to grow nearly four percent over the next ten years.

Members of the association hope the scholarship helps that growth continue here in North Dakota.

“It’s really important because kinda the trades and the skilled labor field is aging out a little bit so we do need — these younger people to get into the field whether it’s through apprenticeships or — trade schools anything like that,” Executive Officer Erika Kelly said.

The deadline for the scholarship is March 31st, if you’re interested in applying, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF Pt 1

Friday Night Frenzy Part 2

UW Shelter Coming

Possible Guard Deployment

Emergency Declaration Vote

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Black History Month at MAFB

Prison Population

Vintage Rental

98 Too Many

Cancer Funds

Overhaul Salon

Dead Batteries

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Equal Rights

Health Officer Elected

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News