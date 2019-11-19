Minot bars can now stay open until 2 a.m.

News

At Monday night’s city council meeting in Minot, members voted 4-3 to allow bars to stay open until 2 a.m.

The original item on the agenda proposed that the time bars close to be 2 a.m on Thanksgiving day.

Alderman Josh Wolsky proposed that the ordinance go beyond the holiday and be indefinite.

Until tonight, city ordinances required bars to close at 1 a.m. The new ordinance will go into effect immediately.

Alderman Wolsky expressed concerns that Minot should be aligned with the state law of bars closing at 2 a.m.

