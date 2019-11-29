Minot, Bismarck to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremonies

The Christmas season officially begins Friday night in downtown Minot.

Everyone is invited to the Tree Lighting Ceremony on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue, starting at 5:30 PM.

There will be wagon rides, live music, hot cider and cocoa — and of course, the tree lighting itself.

Meanwhile, Bismarck is holding a tree lighting ceremony of its own on Saturday from 5:30 to 7 PM.

You’re invited to gather in Peace Park, at 400 East Front Avenue.

A Christmas Mingle follows the tree lighting. That will happen at the Bismarck Event Center.

