Minot Books and Brew

New to Minot and looking for a way to meet people? Books and Brew might be the place for you.

The Minot Public Library and the Tap Room in downtown Minot partnered together to create the book club. It gives people the chance to read a book and have a beer.



The club is currently reading “The Missing Place.” It’s a mystery that takes place in the oil fields in Western North Dakota.

But, don’t worry if you haven’t read the book, they’ll take it easy on you, at least the first time…

“You don’t have to have read the book. If this is your first time, feel free to just show up, have a beer. It’s great conversation with great people, it’s so fun,” said Jessica Mason, adult services librarian.

The group meets this Thursday night, July 11 at 7.