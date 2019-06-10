Minot Church Expands

A Minot church that has brought solace to residents for over 20 years has gained a little more elbow room.

The groundbreaking for the expansion began a little over a year ago.

Rain delayed the project by a few weeks when they were trying to get the foundation poured.

But other than that .. it was smooth sailing.

They received their certificate of occupancy about a month ago.

So Sunday .. the Bread of Life Lutheran Church held a dedication ceremony to celebrate.

The new addition adds 52 hundred square feet to the building .. almost doubling its original size.

The space is also used as a place for their Sunday school classes.