Minot City council members discuss ‘Second Penny Sales Tax’

Flood control was one item on the agenda Monday night for Minot City Council.

Aldermen discussed the reinstatement of the second penny sales tax. A portion of the tax is used to finance projects such as Northwest Area Flood Supply and Flood Control, but before members can vote to reinstate the tax, there are a few things they have to get figured out.

“So the state tax commissioners office, their opinion is this sales tax will sunset September 30, 2021. The new penny would be effective on October 1, 2021. But the language in the ordinance still references June,” said David Lakefield, finance director for the city.

The Interim City Manager says they are looking at alternatives so that there is not a gap in when they collect the tax. The loss of the penny tax would cost approximately $10 million.