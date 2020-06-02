Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Cody Holte

Minot City council members discuss ‘Second Penny Sales Tax’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flood control was one item on the agenda Monday night for Minot City Council.

Aldermen discussed the reinstatement of the second penny sales tax. A portion of the tax is used to finance projects such as Northwest Area Flood Supply and Flood Control, but before members can vote to reinstate the tax, there are a few things they have to get figured out.

“So the state tax commissioners office, their opinion is this sales tax will sunset September 30, 2021. The new penny would be effective on October 1, 2021. But the language in the ordinance still references June,” said David Lakefield, finance director for the city.

The Interim City Manager says they are looking at alternatives so that there is not a gap in when they collect the tax. The loss of the penny tax would cost approximately $10 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge