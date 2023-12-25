MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It is known for its billiards hall, cornhole, liquor, and more.

The Spot is a popular place to hang out in Minot, but now, the downtown hotspot will be closing until the end of the year.

Minot police department investigated the spot for multiple violations, including an occupancy permit violation.

And because of these investigations, the Spot lost its liquor license.

Their license to sell liquor was only for the first floor; however, they previously held events and served alcohol on the second floor.

Some members of the council, including Mayor Ross, are witnesses to some of the violations. And Friday, the council decided on the motion.

“The term of the license for the 2024 spot will be January 19 at 2 AM 2024 through December 31st of 2024. If open as a billiards hall, all alcohol must be removed from building,” said Mikayla Williams, city clerk.

In the city council’s special meeting Friday, they decided to suspend the Spot’s liquor license.

They will be able to operate as a business, they just cannot serve alcohol.