MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Commission on Aging is celebrating a very important milestone as they’re marking 50 years of helping folks.

Checking out all the history of the group guests spent the day looking at storyboards and scrapbooks, showing all the work that’s been done throughout the years.

There was even a slideshow while guests sat, socialized, and ate some sweets.

There’s a lot of work the Commission on Aging does for seniors in the area, like exercise groups and educational speakers, but it’s also a place where they can just come hang out.

“They started this wonderful breakfast in the morning for people over 60 that can come and have breakfast for $4. We come quite often, probably three times a week. We have made many friends. It is a great opportunity to talk and network and just get out of the house and for us ladies to not have to cook,” said Penny Hamilton, a board member for the Minot Commission on Aging.

Not only do they have plenty of activities for seniors, like bingo and bridge, but they also provide food with their Meals on Wheels program.