Minot event venue maintains business during pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With social distancing guidelines, gathering spaces for events have taken a hit during the pandemic.

But one Minot venue says it fared well in 2020, retaining about 95% of its business.

The events manager for the Regency said this was done by allowing free rescheduling for bookings for events along with working with individuals to downsize.

And as North Dakota recently moved into the green or low-risk level, it’s brought back opportunity for events at a capacity of 300 people.

“We remain incredibly optimistic and really overjoyed for the couples who’ve had to postpone their weddings, and persevere with planning a wedding during a pandemic and we’re excited that they finally get to see that perseverance pay off and finally walk down the aisle,” Events Manager for the Regency Adrianna Wixon said.

The Regency also added micro-weddings to their services, which have a guest count of around 30 people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF Pt 1

Friday Night Frenzy Part 2

UW Shelter Coming

Possible Guard Deployment

Emergency Declaration Vote

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Black History Month at MAFB

Prison Population

Vintage Rental

98 Too Many

Cancer Funds

Overhaul Salon

Dead Batteries

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Equal Rights

Health Officer Elected

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News