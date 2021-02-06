Minot event venue maintains business during pandemic

With social distancing guidelines, gathering spaces for events have taken a hit during the pandemic.

But one Minot venue says it fared well in 2020, retaining about 95% of its business.

The events manager for the Regency said this was done by allowing free rescheduling for bookings for events along with working with individuals to downsize.

And as North Dakota recently moved into the green or low-risk level, it’s brought back opportunity for events at a capacity of 300 people.

“We remain incredibly optimistic and really overjoyed for the couples who’ve had to postpone their weddings, and persevere with planning a wedding during a pandemic and we’re excited that they finally get to see that perseverance pay off and finally walk down the aisle,” Events Manager for the Regency Adrianna Wixon said.

The Regency also added micro-weddings to their services, which have a guest count of around 30 people.