MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A family is now sleeping outside of their home tonight after an apartment building fire in Minot.

According to the Minot Fire Department, just after 4 PM this afternoon, one unit of a 4-unit apartment building filled up with smoke on 2000 block of 5th Street.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but the unit was deemed uninhabitable for the tenants. The remaining 3 units were not affected by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.