Minot family lucky to be alive after basement fire

A family in Minot is lucky to be alive after their basement caught on fire.

It happened Thursday morning at 201 25th St. NW. There were six people inside at the time, luckily no one was injured.

According to the homeowner, a space heater knocked over and caught a couch on fire. Someone was asleep on the couch and woke up to the fire.

“Didn’t have time to be. You know, it’s just, I had to get up and make sure my family got the hell out, man,” said Bryce Molina.

The family will have to wait three months for the house to be remodeled before they can move back in.