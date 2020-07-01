A golf course in the Magic City turned into a swimming pool after Tuesday’s storm and two local men decided to have some fun with it. It’s our Best Video of the Day.

John Spitzer shot this video Tuesday evening. In the video you can see Jaden Payne swimming at the Apple Grove Golf Course in Minot near the tee box of hole six.



The rain gauge there says they received 2.5 inches of rain with all the storms this week.

Spitzer shared the video to his Facebook page with a caption that says “Apple Grove officially has a swimming hole.”



