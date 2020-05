Minot High School’s graduation will be held in person at the North Dakota State Fair Grounds on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m., according to Minot Public Schools.

The ceremony will include all 430 graduates and two guests each.

Earlier this month, Minot Public Schools said a decision would be made on day and time by May 18 after taking the weather into consideration.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed.