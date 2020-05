Minot Public Schools are planning to hold graduation for high school seniors at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds Grandstand for all 430 graduates and two guests each.

A decision on date and time will be made on Monday, May 18 taking weather into consideration.

The possible dates for graduation are:

Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 at 2 or 6 p.m.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed. More detailed information will be shared as plans are finalized.