Minot magazine emphasizes the power of local through social media during pandemic

A year ago, KX News introduced you to a Minot woman who came up with a way to make the most out of their local communities through a publication.

The BeLocal magazine began as a way for both those new to Ward County, and longtime residents, to learn about local businesses, nonprofits and things to do in the area.

Recently, the publication has emphasized its social media presence to add to these conversations, especially during the pandemic.

The social media coordinator says they want the posts to provide information you may not be able to find through a search engine.

“Recently we did a couple posts of how can you donate to local organizations well in a non-COVID year they’re taking a lot more stuff than they are in a COVID year so that’s probably the biggest impact,” Social media coordinator Shar Carlson said.

The pandemic has also driven more social media focus on local businesses and organizations in town, with many events being canceled. Which Carlson says she hopes to provide a sense of community.

“A secondary part of the goal is to introduce you to the faces behind those businesses and the stories behind those buildings and you know give you give you more of the story of Minot so that you can feel like you’re a part of Minot also,” Carlson added.

New to the publication this week, will be a guide to recycling in the city.