MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that entered the Mouse River late Saturday evening.

According to a press release, around 11:14 p.m., Minot Police and Minot Fire responded to the report of a vehicle submerged in the Mouse River at 5th Ave & 8th St NW.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a man in the vehicle.

They were able to bring him to shore.

Once on shore, the male driver informed first responders that one passenger remained trapped in the vehicle. At that time, the Minot Fire Department immediately began rescue operations,

extracted the trapped male from the vehicle, and brought him to shore.

Police share that, lifesaving procedures started immediately and continued en-route to Trinity Emergency Room.

However, he was pronounced dead at Trinity shortly after.

His identity will not be released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, Brendan H. Rademacher, 22, of Minot, was brought to

Trinity and treated for minor injuries.

Rademacher was subsequently arrested and charged with a Class A Felony for DUI – Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

Officers brought Rademacher to the Ward County Jail following his arrest.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.