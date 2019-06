A young man was killed when chasing after his dog.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened- about 3 miles south of Ryder on Hwy 28.

Around 10:30 Thursday night, a van traveling north stopped along the shoulder of highway 28.

The van’s occupants got out and a dog got loose.

One of the passengers, a 23 yr old Minot man, chased after the dog.

That is when he was struck by an SUV driven by a New Town woman traveling south.

It was raining at the time. No charges were filed.