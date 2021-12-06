Minot man found guilty in 2019 murder of his father

Christopher Vickerman, Minot, has been found guilty in his trial over the shooting death of his father, Mark Vickerman.

The verdict came at the end of a week-long trial held in Minot.

Christopher Vickerman was accused of shooting his father, Mark Vickerman, on May 10, 2019, in his father’s northwest Minot residence. Around 3:44 p.m., that afternoon, officers were dispatched to the residence responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived they found the man, later identified as Mark Vickerman, deceased in the home.

Christopher Vickerman was arrested May 12 and charged with murder.

In court documents at the time, police said surveillance video apparently showed someone appearing at the door of Mark Vickerman’s residence, Mark answering the door and then falling backward.

When police arrived at the scene, Christopher was sitting on a bench outside his father’s residence.

On July 1, 2019, Christopher Vickerman pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.