8th annual Pics4Kids going strong

The Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club is about more than just long rides and leather jackets. Their goal is to create a brotherhood that gives back to their community.

That’s why they decided to start a free annual event called Pics for Kids back in 2012. Throughout the day, the children could jump on the inflatables, play games, and take pictures with the shiny motorcycles.

The riders even gave away some bicycles for the kids to take home themselves. The festivities last until 4:00pm at Minot’s Oak Park.

