Battle of the Badges Blood Drive: Team Fire or Team Law?

First responders risk their lives every day making sure North Dakotans are safe.

There are a few times we can thank them for the work they do...Minot's annual Battle of the Badges is the perfect time to show your support.

Police officers and firefighters work together every day.

This time of year, though, they are battling each other to see who the best department is.

"Last year, our winner was team law, and this year, the fire department has really kicked it up!" said Teresa Johnson, Vitalant Donor Recruiter.

It's a tight race after day one.

"At the end of the first day, there was just one donation separating the two of them," Johnson said.

There are lots of reasons to give.

Some say it's easy. And others may know someone who wouldn't be here today without a transfusion.

"I've had several family members who I guess have had cancer in the past. I'm not able to make all their appointments or to be there all of the time," said Mikali Talbott, police officer.

She donates blood every eight weeks to help.

"And so I feel this is a way I can give back not only to my family but to other families in need that don't always have that option to give blood," Talbott said.

Only 2-3 percent of North Dakotans donate blood, but 80 percent will need a blood transfusion later in life. So, it's important to get out and donate blood whenever you can. And you get to support your favorite first responder.

"Coming up into Memorial Day, the blood donations will fall off considerably when the kids are home from school and people are taking vacations," said Johnson.

"So, in order to make sure we have a strong start to the summer, we need to stock the shelves at the blood bank and we do that through this blood drive, so it's very important people come out," Johnson added.

The blood you donate today might not be used for a while, but you'll know once it is used.

You get a text message letting you know where your donation went.

"I honestly didn't know it was coming. It showed up on my phone saying that my blood had been transported to a local hospital and had been used for a patient in need. It's rewarding, in a sense," said Talbott.

"It's really neat to know that someone's life can be saved by a piece of you and it doesn't cost anything. So, it's just a really good, feel-good experience," Johnson said.

Is there a better feeling than knowing you saved someone's life?

"I don't think you can get one. I think that's it," said Talbott.

Last year, the battle of the badges had 323 donations.

They are expecting over 400, this year.

If you want to give, it runs from 11:30 to 6:30 and ends- Thursday.