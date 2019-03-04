Boil Order Remains, But School Back In Session
Sawyer, ND - A boil order remains in place for people in Sawyer as a result of a broken water main, but school is now back in session.
The city continues to operate on its’ old well water system in order to provide water to residents.
During the water main break, lines were exposed to air, resulting in a Boil Order.
An unknown problem with the city’s water reservoir prevented the reactivation of the rural water supply.
According to the Sawyer Public Works Director, efforts are underway to thaw the ground so contractors can start digging near the tank on Tuesday.
The Sawyer City Council will meet tonight and determine whether or not to lift the Boil Order on the old well water currently in use.
