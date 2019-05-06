BREAKING: Shelter in Place Lifted in Williston, Police Investigating Shooting Incident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UPDATE 10:00 p.m. -- New details available.

Today, at approximately 03:12 p.m., the Williston Police Department responded to the 2300 block of 17th Avenue West for a report of a gunshot.

Law Enforcement responded and secured the scene.

During the investigation, law enforcement received information that a male fired a gun inside the building.

Law Enforcement conducted a search of the apartment where the incident occurred and the suspect was not located there.

No injuries were reported during the altercation.

The Williston Police Department is still actively following up on leads in this matter.

-----------

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. -- Williston Police say the shelter in place has been lifted.

They do not have a suspect in custody, and are still investigating and following many leads.

Williston Police Sergeant Danielle Hendricks says they believe this was an isolated incident.

-----------

KEYZ News Radio -- Williston Police and Williams Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested a shelter place this afternoon for the neighborhood along 16th Avenue W between 26th Street W and 23rd Street W.

Police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the area.

Here is a statement from Sergeant Danielle Hendricks with Williston Police:

"We are requesting a shelter in place in the area of 16th Avenue West and 23rd Street West. We are urging the community to stay inside and stay away from windows, and stay clear from the area. We are investigating a shooting incident. More information will be available as this incident progresses."

The photo shown above is from the corner of 16th Avenue and 25th Street.