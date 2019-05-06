BREAKING: Shelter in Place Lifted in Williston, Police Investigating Shooting Incident
UPDATE 10:00 p.m. -- New details available.
Today, at approximately 03:12 p.m., the Williston Police Department responded to the 2300 block of 17th Avenue West for a report of a gunshot.
Law Enforcement responded and secured the scene.
During the investigation, law enforcement received information that a male fired a gun inside the building.
Law Enforcement conducted a search of the apartment where the incident occurred and the suspect was not located there.
No injuries were reported during the altercation.
The Williston Police Department is still actively following up on leads in this matter.
-----------
UPDATE 8:50 p.m. -- Williston Police say the shelter in place has been lifted.
They do not have a suspect in custody, and are still investigating and following many leads.
Williston Police Sergeant Danielle Hendricks says they believe this was an isolated incident.
-----------
KEYZ News Radio -- Williston Police and Williams Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested a shelter place this afternoon for the neighborhood along 16th Avenue W between 26th Street W and 23rd Street W.
Police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the area.
Here is a statement from Sergeant Danielle Hendricks with Williston Police:
"We are requesting a shelter in place in the area of 16th Avenue West and 23rd Street West. We are urging the community to stay inside and stay away from windows, and stay clear from the area. We are investigating a shooting incident. More information will be available as this incident progresses."
The photo shown above is from the corner of 16th Avenue and 25th Street.
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Zip to Zap' 50 years later: A more peaceful celebration
The small North Dakota community of Zap is planning a celebration to remember spring break 1969, when thousands of college students descended for a party that ended with the National Guard clearing out crowds.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The once and future King (or Queen): How succession works in Britain
The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild, but he bumps some older cousins — as well as great-uncles and aunts — in the line of succession to the throne.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Measles outbreak now at 764 cases, the most since 1994
From January 1 to May 3, 2019, 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't working until after crash
Boeing said Sunday that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn't disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Legal challenge may be ahead for disqualified Kentucky Derby winner
The unprecedented and controversial decision to overturn the result of the Kentucky Derby after an objection could face a legal challenge.Read More »