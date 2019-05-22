Broadway Bridge Reopening Helps First Responders' Response Times

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Broadway Bridge in Minot has reopened.

A couple of weeks back KX News highlighted how the first responders might be impacted by the shutdown.

The response times slowed down a bit during the closure, from having to take side streets.

Now that a single-lane road has been opened ... not only will drivers have a faster commute, but first responders as well.

"So our response times to places close to the Broadway Bridge that we would have had to go around previously, are going to improve back to what they had been, which is going to allow us to provide excellent emergency care," said Dakota Kimberlin, chief paramedic.

The bridge will partially remain open for two months until construction is finished.