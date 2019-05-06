Broadway Bridge To Close For Ten Days Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - Minot's Broadway Bridge - where two years of construction ended last fall - is going to be closed for a couple of weeks beginning this coming Sunday.

This time, the traffic interruption is due to construction related to the flood protection project.

Jim Olson has the story from Minot.

Drivers in the area remember the delays of the past couple of years - when construction on a new Broadway Bridge meant one-lane traffic in each direction.

Now, a new issue will snarl traffic around here.

The bridge will be closed from Central Avenue on the south end of the bridge, to this spot - near Sammy's Pizza on the north end of the bridge for about a week-and-a-half, beginning this Sunday.

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson says the inconvenience will continue after the bridge reopens on May 23rd - with reduced traffic on the bridge.

(Dan Jonasson, Minot Public Works Director) "The contractor was able to cut five to six months off the head-to-head traffic that we'd have to run in two lanes. So we thought it was a big bonus."

The workaround Broadway Bridge is on the massive pump station that's being built just west of the bridge.

Again, it will close down the bridge to traffic from May 12th through the 22nd and will limit traffic after that.

So for drivers in Minot, it's the third year in a row of either allowing more time to get across the bridge, or taking an alternate route to go between the city's north and south hills.

In Minot, Jim Olson, KX News.

The area around 4th Avenue is going to be very busy this construction season - with flood walls being constructed as part of the Mouse River Flood Protection project.

