Camps blend tradition with modern science

The Running Strong for American Indian Youth program works to help fund the dreams of Native youth across the nation. Every year, they give away ten grants worth $10,000 each. KX News caught up with one recipient of last year’s grant living here in North Dakota.

The Dreamstarters grant has a new theme each year. In 2018, it was Science and Education. This is how the Grandmother Earth Traditional Knowledge Camp came to be.

“As Native people, we always protected Mother Earth first. We always prayed to her, because she .. she’s the one that gave us the animals we eat, and the green grass, the waters. We basically live off of her back,” says Kendrick Eagle, 2018 Dreamstarter Grant Recipient.

Their goal is to make the world a better place by discussing the old traditions and showing how they can help us in today’s time.

“We’re here at the Earthlodges to talk about some of the traditional methods of planting, and then we’re going to be going to the college, later, to talk about the cultural practices that we use today,” says Cheryl Kary, Sacred Pipe Resource Center Executive Director.

Traditional methods like the idea of planting the three sisters (corn, beans, and squash) together for the benefit of diet and soil fertility.

“The history behind it and then some stuff I remember from, like, elementary school. It’s just really nostalgic coming here,” says Dustin Delorme, Student.

Eagle is also a member of the Indigenized Energy non-profit working to make the use of renewable energy more common.

“That’s one of the things, too. We’re teaching the kids, here at the Traditional Camp, is how does solar work. What does it do,” says Eagle.

With the camp, they are embracing their roots and using them to move forward.

“Our knowledge of the environment and our knowledge of the land, it isn’t something that’s separate from our knowledge about songs and stories,” says Kary.

Blending traditions with science and education.

Eagle plans to continue his dream of connecting youth to the land through traditional knowledge with his Indigenized Youth organization.