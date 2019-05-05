Car maintenance for summer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Snow, ice, and freezing cold weather can take a toll on your vehicle, but regular car maintenance can add up to an expensive bill, especially if you're not familiar with working on cars. Here's how a Men's Ministry group is helping people in need prepare their vehicles for the warmer weather.

"It scared me," says Emily Woody, Car Care Recipient.

She depends on her car to get to work, but recently, it's been acting funny.

"When I stop, my car, like, shakes or misfires, something. I don't know what's wrong with it exactly, " says Woody.

Her story is similar to many people's. That's why the Minot First Baptist Men's Ministry hosts a free Car Care Clinic every Fall and Spring to help fix-up vehicles.

"I've got a few skills that I can put to work and it's just fun to be able to get out and volunteer," says Joshua Boling, Volunteer Mechanic.

The volunteer mechanics are performing safety checks on each vehicle and making sure everything is okay.

"We've changed a bunch of oil, air filters, wiper blades, check air pressure and tires," says Boling.

One simple thing anyone can do at home is to check your serpentine belt. You can find it right here on your vehicle, on the left side when you're looking inside it, and all you have to do is look and make sure there aren't any cracks on your belt.

"If it's got cracks, get it checked out. You can check oil levels, make sure you're not losing anything. Then, another big thing is just air pressure in tires. If your air pressure's not right, you're going to wear your tires out oddly and it's just can be an issue down the road," says Boling.

For Woody, these small fixes are making a world of difference.

"Even just to have an idea to know what's wrong with it, to know what I need to do next... that makes me feel really good," says Woody.

Making the next car trip just a little less stressful.

Be on the lookout for the next free Car Clinic in the Fall to prepare your car for the winter months.