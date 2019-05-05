Minot News

Car maintenance for summer

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 05:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Car maintenance for summer

Snow, ice, and freezing cold weather can take a toll on your vehicle, but regular car maintenance can add up to an expensive bill, especially if you're not familiar with working on cars. Here's how a Men's Ministry group is helping people in need prepare their vehicles for the warmer weather.

"It scared me," says Emily Woody, Car Care Recipient.

She depends on her car to get to work, but recently, it's been acting funny.

"When I stop, my car, like, shakes or misfires, something. I don't know what's wrong with it exactly, " says Woody.

Her story is similar to many people's. That's why the Minot First Baptist Men's Ministry hosts a free Car Care Clinic every Fall and Spring to help fix-up vehicles.

"I've got a few skills that I can put to work and it's just fun to be able to get out and volunteer," says Joshua Boling, Volunteer Mechanic.

The volunteer mechanics are performing safety checks on each vehicle and making sure everything is okay.

"We've changed a bunch of oil, air filters, wiper blades, check air pressure and tires," says Boling.

One simple thing anyone can do at home is to check your serpentine belt. You can find it right here on your vehicle, on the left side when you're looking inside it, and all you have to do is look and make sure there aren't any cracks on your belt.

"If it's got cracks, get it checked out. You can check oil levels, make sure you're not losing anything. Then, another big thing is just air pressure in tires. If your air pressure's not right, you're going to wear your tires out oddly and it's just can be an issue down the road," says Boling.

For Woody, these small fixes are making a world of difference.

"Even just to have an idea to know what's wrong with it, to know what I need to do next... that makes me feel really good," says Woody.

Making the next car trip just a little less stressful. 

Be on the lookout for the next free Car Clinic in the Fall to prepare your car for the winter months.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News

  • UPDATE: Williston shooting suspect caught
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    UPDATE: Williston shooting suspect caught

  • Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home

    An overnight house fire in Bismarck caused heavy damage to garage and some to the house.

    Read More »
  • Toy story owner asks community for help
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Toy story owner asks community for help

    Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.

    Read More »
  • Print Day in May celebrates printmaking
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Print Day in May celebrates printmaking

    The results of printmaking are all around us, from the design on a t-shirt to a poster on a wall. Printmakers use the first Saturday in May as an opportunity to gather each year and celebrate that artform with Print Day in May, but there are more than just one kind of print.

    Read More »
  • Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission

    An update on the newly passed ethics reform bill.

    Read More »

Don't Miss

Trending Stories