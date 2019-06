1st-grade students celebrated an author many of us know.

Tomorrow March 2nd would have been Dr. Seuss’s 115th birthday.

These cute kids you see are from Washington Elementary.

They took the time to do some cat tricks just like in the book the Cat in the Hat.

“We’re practicing cat and the hat tricks, I had to stand on one foot and hold an umbrella and read one page of a book,” said Emily Duncklee.

“It was very dizzy and hard,” said Elira Cumani.

The whole school wore Dr. Seuss hats.