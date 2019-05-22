Charitable Fund Hits Milestone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Minot, ND - Emergency responders in the area have some new tools to deliver care thanks to the Rural Community Grant Fund.

The non-profit arm of Farm Credit Services awarded a new ambulance to Trinity Health Foundation for use by Community Ambulance in Minot.

In addition, Mercer County Ambulance in Beulah, Beulah Rural Fire Protection, and Mountrail County Health Foundation picked up checks.

The recipients say grants like these are critical in being able to deliver critical care.

(Al Evon, Trinity Health Foundation) "The grants are tremendously important because we can only do the work we do thanks to the generosity of donors whether it's individuals, families, corporations, foundations."

(Steph Everett, Mountrail County Health Center) "We could not fund some of our equipment without Farm Credit, there's no way."

(Marcy Sailer, Mercer County Ambulance) "We have four ambulances, two in Beulah and two in Hazen and we try to make all the rigs the same and some the equipment needed is pretty costly."

With today's awards, the Rural Community Grant Fund that was started in 2012, has given out over four million dollars to more than 250 groups.

