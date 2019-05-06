Cutting Losses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - A house that Minot leaders in 2015 thought could become a museum focused on flooding, is likely to be demolished.

The fate of the house that sits near the base of the main bridge across the Mouse River is on tonight's city council agenda.

Jim Olson is live at the site of the house with details.

The idea for this white house on a tiny road called Walders Street was to have it be the gateway to flood walls and green space that are part of the flood protection project in this part of town.

The city paid $245,000 late in 2015 to buy the house with hopes of making it a visitor center and museum.

But that idea faded when expected federal funds didn't materialize.

And for the past year, the city has tried to sell the house to be moved - but there were no bidders.

(Dan Jonasson, Minot Public Works Director) "We've advertised it for sale four times, just last month was the fourth time. We've never received any bids on it so I have a recommendation in the council to move ahead with demolition."

The city did get some use out of the building over the past few years - it served as a home for AmeriCorps volunteers.

But tonight, the city council is likely to OK a proposal to spend $13,000 to demolish the house.

That will help the construction on the flood wall project move along more smoothly this summer.

