Family remembers Devon Wold

On February 14th, the owner of a Minot gym passed away. His coworkers and family hope to spread his passion of fitness to a larger audience.

Devon Wold had big goals, and many revolved around entrepreneurship.

"He always wanted to make things grow and just be successful in many different ways in life, so this was one way that he really envisioned his life going," says Brett Wold, Brother to Devon Wold.

After launching businesses in lawn care and construction, Devon Wold decided to purchase ASK Fitness and expand his work.

"I learned so much from Devon. I'm only, you know, 22 years old and he kind of like threw me into the position," says Callie Smith, Manager of ASK Fitness. "He didn't set me up for failure, he didn't set me up for success, he was basically like, "Let's see how you do.""

The business allowed him to combine two of his passions, entrepreneurship and fitness, under one umbrella.

"He was always into basketball and some other things, but where weightlifting and fitness in general really came in, it was later. Probably in his 20s," says Wold.

When he passed in February, those who knew him wanted a way to honor him and share his passion with others.

"We took his love of fitness and turned it into six different entry-level fitness classes," says Smith.

"The whole premise is to be introductory for people who want to come in and experience the gym atmosphere, get a chance to tour his business, what he's built," says Jared Daniels, General Manager of Total Nutrition Minot.

And the funds raised will go towards helping out his family, especially his young daughter.

"My main focus now is just taking good care of Olivia and our new sister," says Wold.

Brett Wold said they were touched by the support from the community in this hard time.