Four year old with Lupus has wish granted
Last summer, we introduced you to a young girl who was in a coma for three months, fighting off an attack from lupus. Scarlett Schneider is four years old now and doing much better.
One of her favorite activities is camping, but with her auto-immune disorder and sensitivity to the sun, it's not as easy to do anymore. That's why Make A Wish has granted her a camper to continue doing what she loves.
"She likes to be outdoors and she's just a spunky, energetic child and she likes to get her feet wet and play in the sand and like all those things kind of add up to going camping," says Sheldon Schneider, Father to Scarlett.
A date hasn't been set for this year's first camping trip, but one of Scarlett's siblings suggested parking the camper in the backyard to break it in a little early.
