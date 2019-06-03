Free week of fitness classes for moms Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The American Physical Activity Guidelines tell us to be active every day, but trying to juggle that with life, work, and kids can feel impossible.

Stroller Strong Moms is a group focused on helping moms get in an hour of activity without having to worry about a babysitter. The group meets four times a week for different workouts including total body strength and endurance training and yoga. This week they're offering free classes.

"It's so important to not only get in a physical workout daily, but also to show your kids that it's important to be physically active and to get in a good workout and to show your kids that you're strong," says Laruen McKinnon, Stroller Strong Moms Minot Owner.



Stroller Strong Moms - Minot meets near the Roosevelt Park Pool Monday through Friday mornings at 9:30.