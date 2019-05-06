Girl In Charge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - An elementary school student became Minot's mayor for a while today.

Caroline Maytan won the mayor's youth challenge language arts contest in February - writing an essay about making the city more beautiful.

And today, she collected her prize - becoming mayor for the day.

Caroline followed Shaun Spima around this afternoon - including on a tour of the huge new pump station being built as part of the flood protection project.

She says she's learning city leaders can be pretty busy.

(Caroline Maytan, Mayor For The Day) "They get to go to all these projects. The go to a lot of different places. They go to a lot of meetings and city council meetings to help make the city a better place for all of us."

Caroline is a 5th grader at North Plains Elementary at the Minot Air Force Base.

She said one bonus of being mayor today was getting out of school early!