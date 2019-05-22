Healing Horse Ranch Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Parshall, ND - A ranch near Parshall is providing an opportunity for kids and adults to learn horse handling and riding is finishing up its school programs for the year.

Healing Horse Ranch is operated by the MHA Nation and during the school year, it hosts students struggling with drug addiction and other problems.

One of the managers of the ranch says the experiences help keep the kids out of trouble.

(Billy Moran, Healing Horse Ranch) "Being part of anything as far as youth goes is a good thing. There's a lot of bad things around and this helps get kids in the right direction in life...and this is Geronimo."

The ranch also holds public riding opportunities for kids and adults and hosts rodeo events all year long.

All of the horses at Healing Horse Ranch are quarter horses.

