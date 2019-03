Home & Garden Show Includes Activities For Kids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - Here's a way to think spring.

The Home and Garden Show is on through Saturday in Minot.

Along with all kinds of ideas for upgrading or updating your property, you'll also find baking classes, a Lego competition, and something your kids might enjoy.

The JellyBean Street workshop offers young visitors a chance to get their hands into some paints and create unique artwork.

JellyBean Street will turn your child's creation into a piece of fine art you can buy for your home.

There's also a donation made to your favorite charity.

(Sarah Roseth, JellyBean Street) "After the painting is purchased by the parent, it goes up for international sale on our website and the proceeds go back to a charity of the family's choosing."

The Home and Garden Show is on until 8 tonight, and from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday at the State Fair Center in Minot.