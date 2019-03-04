Ice, Snow Cause Trouble For Fish In Many N.D. Lakes
Minot, ND - While the winter might have been decent for wildlife, fish in some North Dakota lakes are not doing well.
Game and Fish officials say thick ice and fairly deep snow have combined to limit oxygen production in several lakes in the state.
The problem arises when sunlight is blocked from getting to the still-liquid part of the lake where plants would normally use the light to create oxygen.
(Greg Gullickson, ND Game & Fish Biologist) "What it's called is dissolved oxygen that fish require to breathe underwater. So those fish are suffering from low oxygen levels and it can kill them and there are a handful across North Dakota that we're watching right now."
Biologists will be visiting endangered lakes as the ice clears out this spring to assess the level of fish kill from low oxygen level.
