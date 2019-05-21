Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
Williams County, ND - One man was killed in an accident at an oil rig site in Williams County over the weekend.
The fatal incident happened about 10-pm Saturday at a site between Springbrook and Epping.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has an investigator at the scene, looking into the cause of the accident.
A witness says it happened as a workover rig was in operation at the site.
As of now, OSHA is not releasing more information about the deadly incident.