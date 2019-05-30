Man pleads guilty to murder of 6-month-old baby

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Fargo man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby in Stanley has pled guilty to murder.

Cody Faltersack made the plea in Mountrail County court today.



The baby died from injuries sustained from brain trauma in November 2018.

At the time Faltersack told investigators he was alone with the child and playing Xbox when the baby woke up.

He says he bounced the baby 'harder than he should' and at one point dropped the baby hard on the left side of his head.



Faltersack faces life in prison for AA felony murder.

He will be sentenced in August.

