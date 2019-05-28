Many gather in Minot to pay respect on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot - Memorial Day ceremonies across the nation took place today and over the weekend to pay tribute to military members who never made it home.

Minot is one of those many places.



"Never forget. Never forget our fallen."

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Stanley of the fifth operations group at Minot Air Force Base addressed the crowd on Monday with a humble reminder to reflect.



He said, "It is a time to remember, and carry on the tradition of remembering those that have gone before us to save our nations, our friends against our foes in the pursuit of peace and happiness."



An estimated 1.3 million Americans have lost their lives fighting for our freedom, giving the ultimate sacrifice that Gold Star families grieve every day.



So he asked that the crowd standing before him spend time with their families and their loved ones - for no reason but to just be there because they can be.



Many gathered at Minot's Rosehill Memorial Cemetery lining the long path at the Veterans section to pay respect to the fallen.



Similar to Colonel Stanley's message, community members say they're sure to bear in mind that this holiday is dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes.



"It's a day out of our busy schedules to stop and give honor to the veterans that have sacrificed so much for our country," Ron Kramer said.



"We can see just what people have done for our nation and how many people have died, just so we can be free and just so we can enjoy the liberties that we have to this day," Col. Stanley's daughter, Emma, said.



"My grandfather was a WWI veteran, my father WWII, I have a brother that served in the Gulf War, and myself as a serviceman," said Andy Heitkamp. "So, yeah, to appreciate those, remember those, and to honor the things that we've taken an oath for to basically never forget."



Another observer, Jim Weaver, added: "The freedom we're enjoying, a lot of people lost their lives to protect."



Other Memorial Day programs in the area took place in Drake, Lansford, Ryder, and Sherwood.