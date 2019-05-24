Memorial Weekend fire safety

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're putting North Dakota first to keep you and your family safe this Memorial weekend.

There have been quite a few fires in the last couple of weeks.

Garage and house fires have been happening a lot lately.

Something as small as a science project can start a fire.

"That was just kind of a dumb luck thing. We've also had some human error..." said Kyle Beck, senior firefighter at Minot Fire Department.

Having a small fire pit in your backyard can be safe...you just have to pay attention.

"Obviously having a hose nearby or extinguisher. Even sometimes if you have just a fire pit, having a shovel to throw dirt on, stuff like that. People sometimes think that it's out, and then they come back and here embers have started back up," said Beck.

Taking the extra time to make sure it's out, could save you, your home and your possessions.

"It really adds up fast. It's everything that you have, it's every fork, knife, spoon, cap, coat, shoes. It's everything. In most cases, people I think underestimate," said Michael Lucy, agent at American Family Insurance.

Most homeowners have home insurance, but few renters do.

You might be safe with your candles or grills, but your apartment neighbors might not be.

"You have to worry about everybody else in the building too. It might not even originate in your floor or apartment, but because of the smoke damage throughout the building, you're going to end up with damage to your clothing and furniture," said Lucy.

Even if you've done all the prep work to use your grill or fire pit, things can sometimes take an unexpected turn...

"If you ever feel like your fire's getting out of control, obviously call 9-1-1 and ask for fire right away. We'll be there as quick as we can, but never be afraid to call us, if you need us," said Beck.

The damage from an apartment fire costs around $25,000.

A house fire is going to be more--at $250,000.





