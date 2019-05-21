Minot Garage Destroyed By Fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - A residential garage was destroyed by a fire this afternoon in Minot.

Just after 2 pm, a call came in for a shed that had caught fire and spread to a garage.

Firefighters arrived and found the detached garage on South Main Street on fire.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The resident says he thinks he knows what happened.

"I had some ashes in my fire pit from last night and then I threw them back there to dispose of them and figured they were out because I hosed them down last night before I went to bed, but they must have still been going."

There were no injuries reported in the incident on the 18-hundred block of South Main in Minot.

