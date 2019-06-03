Minot News

Minot Man Dies After Crashing His Truck into Road Construction Equipment

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

UPDATE 06/02/2019-- The name of a Minot man who dies in a single-vehicle crash yesterday morning, has been released.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Stephan Zewick died at the scene early Saturday morning near Oberon, in Benson County.

A Minot man is dead after crashing a pickup into road construction equipment parked in northeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 westbound on Highway 57. He went through a T-intersection, across Highway 281, and off the road near Oberon early this morning. 

The man then crashed into a piece of road construction equipment parked outside the roadway and died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim was not released. The crash remains under investigation.
 

