Minot's Newest Bakery has a Name That's Easy to Remember Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot's newest bakery will have you craving macaroons, pretzels and other German treats.

That German Place opened Friday, May 17th, and has been busy ever since, according to the Facebook page.

The bakery items change daily depending on what the owner, Stefanie, feels like baking.

The couple wanted to bring something to Minot that isn't a chain restaurant.

"We didn't want a full-fledged restaurant. We wanted something that was very quick, which actually is more like the authentic German theme. You come in there, you have a quick bite to eat. You might leave or you can stay for a few hours, it's up to you," said co-owner Chad Cassidy.

The bakery is located at 15 1st Ave SE.

