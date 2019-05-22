Minot Teachers and School Board Reach Contract Agreement Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - Negotiators for Minot teachers and the school board reached a tentative agreement on a new contract tonight.

In just the third negotiation meeting, the two sides came to an agreement in a two-year deal that increases the base pay of teachers by $1300 the first year and $1500 the second year.

The quick agreement is in contrast to last year when an impasse was declared and state officials had to step into the process.

The deal must still be ratified by the Minot Education Association and the full school board.