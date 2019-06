Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Mr. Magi pageant was over a month ago, but the community is still feeling its effects.

The pageant raised over $4,000.

Winner Tyler Hills picked the Domestic Violence Crisis Center as his charity.

He presented them with a check for $2,000.

He's raised money for them in the past.